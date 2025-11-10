Left Menu

Nepal's Call for International Support Amid Political Transition

Nepali Congress leader Minendra Rijal urges the interim government to seek logistical support from India and other nations for the 2026 general election. With limited resources, Rijal emphasizes international cooperation for democratic stability, as voter registration progresses under the leadership of interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepali Congress leader and former minister Minendra Rijal has called on Nepal's interim government to proactively seek logistical assistance from India and other allies to ensure the seamless conduct of the March 2026 general elections. He emphasized the importance of such support amidst current challenges and resource constraints.

Speaking to ANI, Rijal highlighted the necessity of reaching out to neighboring countries, especially India, for logistical aid, citing the ease of accessing resources from the southern border compared to the north. He framed this as an investment in Nepal's democratic stability and governance.

With only four months leading to the election, Nepal has commenced voter registration. As the deadline looms, long queues form outside district election offices. Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki is urged to leverage her international goodwill to secure essential election support, crucial amidst Nepal's delicate political transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

