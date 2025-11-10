Nepal's Call for International Support Amid Political Transition

Nepali Congress leader and former minister Minendra Rijal has called on Nepal's interim government to proactively seek logistical assistance from India and other allies to ensure the seamless conduct of the March 2026 general elections. He emphasized the importance of such support amidst current challenges and resource constraints.

Speaking to ANI, Rijal highlighted the necessity of reaching out to neighboring countries, especially India, for logistical aid, citing the ease of accessing resources from the southern border compared to the north. He framed this as an investment in Nepal's democratic stability and governance.

With only four months leading to the election, Nepal has commenced voter registration. As the deadline looms, long queues form outside district election offices. Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki is urged to leverage her international goodwill to secure essential election support, crucial amidst Nepal's delicate political transition.

