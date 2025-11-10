Left Menu

The Rise of China's Military: An Unstoppable Force or an Unproven Power?

China's People's Liberation Army has rapidly modernized with the help of President Xi Jinping, becoming a formidable force with increased defense budgets. This transformation has reshaped geopolitical dynamics, with significant advancements in naval, air, and nuclear capabilities. However, its actual battlefield effectiveness remains untested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:24 IST
The Rise of China's Military: An Unstoppable Force or an Unproven Power?
Chinese militia members march during a military parade in Beijing on September 3. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The People's Liberation Army (PLA), China's party-controlled military, has undergone remarkable modernization in recent years, significantly altering the global military landscape. Much of this transformation is credited to Chairman Xi Jinping's relentless pursuit of advancements, turning the PLA from an antiquated structure into a modern fighting force.

This evolution was markedly visible during a recent military parade, showcasing advanced weaponry and increased defense spending under Xi's leadership. As the United States monitors these developments, it views China as a primary strategic threat, necessitating a robust response to maintain a military balance in Asia.

However, while the PLA's modernization is impressive—with the world's largest missile arsenal and cutting-edge aerial capabilities—its efficacy in actual combat remains unknown, having not engaged in major conflicts for over four decades. Despite this, China continues to expand its military prowess, signaling its commitment to global power assertion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lebanon's Army Faces Pressure: A Tug-of-War Over Hezbollah's Disarmament

Lebanon's Army Faces Pressure: A Tug-of-War Over Hezbollah's Disarmament

 Global
2
Debate Intensifies Over New Constitution Amendment Bill

Debate Intensifies Over New Constitution Amendment Bill

 India
3
Ukraine Resilient as Russia Encircles Myrnohrad

Ukraine Resilient as Russia Encircles Myrnohrad

 Ukraine
4
Kashmiri Doctor Arrested: Cache of Arms and Explosive Materials Seized

Kashmiri Doctor Arrested: Cache of Arms and Explosive Materials Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025