The Rise of China's Military: An Unstoppable Force or an Unproven Power?

The People's Liberation Army (PLA), China's party-controlled military, has undergone remarkable modernization in recent years, significantly altering the global military landscape. Much of this transformation is credited to Chairman Xi Jinping's relentless pursuit of advancements, turning the PLA from an antiquated structure into a modern fighting force.

This evolution was markedly visible during a recent military parade, showcasing advanced weaponry and increased defense spending under Xi's leadership. As the United States monitors these developments, it views China as a primary strategic threat, necessitating a robust response to maintain a military balance in Asia.

However, while the PLA's modernization is impressive—with the world's largest missile arsenal and cutting-edge aerial capabilities—its efficacy in actual combat remains unknown, having not engaged in major conflicts for over four decades. Despite this, China continues to expand its military prowess, signaling its commitment to global power assertion.

(With inputs from agencies.)