Modi's Bhutan Visit: Strengthening Ties Through Ceremonial and Economic Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan marks a significant diplomatic event, coinciding with key national celebrations. The trip includes participation in the Global Peace Prayer Festival and the launch of a major hydropower project, enhancing bilateral relations between India and Bhutan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:22 IST
Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bhutan in a high-profile diplomatic engagement that highlights the deep-rooted ties between the two countries. Coinciding with major national events, this visit underscores the unique partnership shared by India and Bhutan, as noted by Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya.

Modi's itinerary includes participation in the Global Peace Prayer Festival and the 70th birthday celebrations of His Majesty the Fourth King of Bhutan. The Peace Prayer Festival, an unprecedented event in Bhutan, will see Modi join Bhutanese leaders in a prayer for world peace and happiness, reflecting the spiritual facet of this visit.

Adding a ceremonial depth, the celebrations for the 70th birthday of the respected Fourth King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, will be graced by Modi's participation, marking a gesture of honor for India. Additionally, sacred relics of Lord Buddha are on display, symbolizing the spiritual link between the countries.

The visit also includes significant economic engagements, such as the joint inauguration of the 1020 megawatt Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Plant, a key project set to increase Bhutan's hydro power capacity by 40%. This plant will cater to local needs, with surplus power exported to India, enhancing economic cooperation.

Modi's schedule in Bhutan features bilateral talks with the Bhutanese King and interactions with the Prime Minister of Bhutan. The visit serves as a testament to India and Bhutan's close relationship, rooted as much in economic synergy as in shared spiritual traditions and trust.

