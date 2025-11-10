Left Menu

U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

The U.S. Senate has voted to break the government shutdown, following a bipartisan agreement that funds key agencies. While the deal includes concessions and signals progress, it also highlights divisions within the Democratic Party. Some liberals criticized it for not securing continued ACA subsidies, complicating party dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:27 IST
U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal
US Capitol. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate voted 60-40 on Sunday night, ending the protracted government shutdown and paving the way for reopening federal agencies, according to Politico. The vote marks a critical achievement, facilitated by eight Senate Democrats who backed a funding package set to finance several key agencies through the fiscal year.

The agreement followed intense discussions among Senate leaders, the Trump administration, and centrist lawmakers. In return for their support, Democrats secured two major concessions: rehiring thousands of federal workers dismissed during the shutdown and a December Senate vote on extending Obamacare tax credits.

In highlighting the vote's significance, Senate Majority Leader John Thune stated this was a "path forward to get America working again." However, the agreement exposed rifts within the Democratic Party, with liberal members criticizing insufficient guarantees for Affordable Care Act subsidies. Nevertheless, centrists defended the compromise as essential to curtailing the shutdown's adverse effects on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

 Ghana
2
Sonatype Unveils New Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

Sonatype Unveils New Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

 India
3
Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

 India
4
Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025