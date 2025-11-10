Left Menu

Bhutan Awaits Modi: A Spiritual and Strategic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan is eagerly anticipated, reflecting deep personal ties and vital bilateral relations. Alongside major infrastructure inaugurations, the visit aligns with significant spiritual ceremonies, reinforcing the enduring friendship between India and Bhutan while highlighting energy sector collaborations crucial to their partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:59 IST
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

By Sahil Pandey. Excitement is palpable in Bhutan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a much-anticipated visit, warmly regarded by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay as an 'elder brother' and 'spiritual master.'

In a conversation with ANI, PM Tobgay emphasized the dual significance of Modi's visit, which promises both the inauguration of crucial infrastructure projects and participation in important spiritual ceremonies. Tobgay expressed the nation's collective enthusiasm, underscoring the warm reception awaiting the Indian leader.

A cornerstone of the visit is the strong cooperation in the energy sector between the two nations. Tobgay confirmed plans to inaugurate a 1000 megawatt hydropower project, highlighting the economic collaboration. Beyond politics and infrastructure, Modi's visit bears a spiritual connection, aligning with the Global Peace Prayer Festival. This occasion further cements the cultural ties binding India and Bhutan. Tobgay stressed that the festival, marked by extensive ceremonies, is far from concluding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

