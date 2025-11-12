India and Bhutan Strengthen Bond with Spiritual and Development Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan this week was marked by significant engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. On Wednesday, Modi met with Bhutan's fourth and former King, Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck, a meeting that was followed by the joint inauguration of the sacred Kalachakra Empowerment ceremony.

The event is part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival 2025, running from November 4 to November 17, and it underscores the deep spiritual and cultural connections shared by India and Bhutan. Modi's presence at the festival coincides with the 70th birthday anniversary celebrations of Bhutan's fourth king, further cementing this symbolic bond.

Alongside cultural exchanges, Modi's visit saw crucial discussions with current Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The talks extensively covered cooperation across multiple sectors, including energy, technology, and defence. Modi also inaugurated the Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project, highlighting India's vital role in Bhutan's development. Both leaders agreed on establishing an immigration checkpoint to enhance cross-border connectivity.

