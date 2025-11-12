Left Menu

India and Bhutan Strengthen Bond with Spiritual and Development Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan's former King inaugurated the Kalachakra Empowerment ceremony in Thimphu. The event is part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival 2025. Discussions between Modi and Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar focused on cooperation in energy, defence, and technology, marking closer bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:58 IST
India and Bhutan Strengthen Bond with Spiritual and Development Initiatives
PM Modi meets Bhutan's 4th King, inaugurates Kalachakra ceremony in Thimphu (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan this week was marked by significant engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. On Wednesday, Modi met with Bhutan's fourth and former King, Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck, a meeting that was followed by the joint inauguration of the sacred Kalachakra Empowerment ceremony.

The event is part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival 2025, running from November 4 to November 17, and it underscores the deep spiritual and cultural connections shared by India and Bhutan. Modi's presence at the festival coincides with the 70th birthday anniversary celebrations of Bhutan's fourth king, further cementing this symbolic bond.

Alongside cultural exchanges, Modi's visit saw crucial discussions with current Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The talks extensively covered cooperation across multiple sectors, including energy, technology, and defence. Modi also inaugurated the Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project, highlighting India's vital role in Bhutan's development. Both leaders agreed on establishing an immigration checkpoint to enhance cross-border connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Surge in Parag Milk Foods' Profits Amidst Rising Sales

Surge in Parag Milk Foods' Profits Amidst Rising Sales

 India
2
The Ripple Effect of Frozen SNAP Benefits

The Ripple Effect of Frozen SNAP Benefits

 United States
3
Supreme Court to Address Anticipatory Bail Dilemma in Kerala

Supreme Court to Address Anticipatory Bail Dilemma in Kerala

 India
4
Sun Yang: Defying Age and Controversy in the Pool

Sun Yang: Defying Age and Controversy in the Pool

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025