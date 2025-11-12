Left Menu

Historic First: Botswana Welcomes Indian President Amid Strengthening Ties

President Duma Gideon Boko celebrated the landmark visit of India's President Droupadi Murmu to Botswana, marking the first state visit by an Indian head of state in nearly 60 years of diplomatic relations. The visit, highlighting Botswana's democratic commitment, emphasized economic cooperation and shared environmental goals between the nations.

12-11-2025
Botswana President Duma Boko with President Droupadi Murmu during delegation-level talks in Gaborone. (Photo: X/@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Botswana

In a historic development, President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana warmly welcomed Indian President Droupadi Murmu to Gaborone. This landmark visit is hailed as a pivotal moment in the nearly six-decade-long diplomatic relations between the two nations, with President Boko emphasizing the visit's significance as a testament to their growing friendship.

Marking Botswana's first state visit since a monumental governmental shift following the October 2024 elections, President Boko reaffirmed his country's commitment to democratic values. He highlighted the symbiotic relationship between Botswana and India, emphasizing shared democratic principles despite differing socio-economic conditions, saying that India's enduring democracy serves as an inspiration for Botswana.

The bilateral talks between the two nations wrapped up on a positive note, illustrating warm and amicable ties. President Boko expressed gratitude for India's longstanding support in health, education, and trade, reflecting on the substantial role Indian nationals play in Botswana's socio-economic sphere. Additionally, economic collaboration and environmental conservation were focal points, with Botswana pledging to donate cheetahs to support India's biodiversity efforts. The visit underscored Botswana's alignment with India's global initiatives, strengthening bilateral investment and business ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

