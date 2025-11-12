President Murmu's Botswana Visit Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties and Future Collaborations

President Droupadi Murmu delivered a significant address to the Botswana National Assembly in Gaborone on Wednesday, underscoring the strong relationship and shared democratic values between India and Botswana. She was warmly received by Assembly Speaker Dithapelo L Keorapetse, Deputy Speaker, and the Leader of the Opposition.

Highlighting Botswana's exemplary democratic practices since its 1966 independence, President Murmu recognized the country's effective governance and leadership. She praised the deep-rooted friendship between India and Botswana, built on mutual trust and aspirations for democracy and human dignity.

Murmu noted the expansion of bilateral ties into sectors such as education, health, and technology. She stressed the importance of education and skills for Botswana's youth, advocating for sustainable economic growth. The president also visited key sites such as the Diamond Trading Company and the Three Dikgosi Monument, recognizing their cultural and economic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)