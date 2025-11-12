Left Menu

President Murmu's Botswana Visit Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties and Future Collaborations

President Droupadi Murmu addressed Botswana's National Assembly, emphasizing the enduring friendship and growing cooperation between India and Botswana across various sectors. She noted the potential for further collaboration in areas like renewable energy and digital innovation, underscoring the importance of a sustainable and equitable global future.

President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to the National Assembly of Botswana in Gaborone. (Image Source: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Botswana

President Droupadi Murmu delivered a significant address to the Botswana National Assembly in Gaborone on Wednesday, underscoring the strong relationship and shared democratic values between India and Botswana. She was warmly received by Assembly Speaker Dithapelo L Keorapetse, Deputy Speaker, and the Leader of the Opposition.

Highlighting Botswana's exemplary democratic practices since its 1966 independence, President Murmu recognized the country's effective governance and leadership. She praised the deep-rooted friendship between India and Botswana, built on mutual trust and aspirations for democracy and human dignity.

Murmu noted the expansion of bilateral ties into sectors such as education, health, and technology. She stressed the importance of education and skills for Botswana's youth, advocating for sustainable economic growth. The president also visited key sites such as the Diamond Trading Company and the Three Dikgosi Monument, recognizing their cultural and economic significance.

