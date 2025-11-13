Left Menu

India's Creative Economy Forum 2025: Merging Innovation and Culture for Growth

The third Creative Economy Forum at IGNCA, Delhi, united India’s top cultural and creative minds to discuss 'Creative Bharat'. Striving for sustainable growth by integrating culture, entrepreneurship, and technology, CEF fosters collaborations that enhance India’s global creative standings, backed by key ministries and global experts.

Creative Economy Forum 2025 showcases vision of 'Creative Bharat' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third edition of the Creative Economy Forum (CEF) commenced last week at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in New Delhi, drawing influential personalities from India's creative sectors. This gathering emphasizes 'Creative Bharat', a vision aiming to align culture and innovation for sustainable economic growth.

Supported by the Ministries of Culture, Information and Broadcasting, Tourism, and Electronics & Information Technology, this forum serves as a pivotal platform for India's creative industries. Supriya Suri, the CEF founder, highlighted the forum's pillars of policy, business, and creativity, stressing the goal to showcase India's rising global influence in the sector.

Noteworthy participants included actor-producer Harman Baweja and RPSG Group Chairperson Avarna Jain, both underscoring the forum's role in attracting investment and fostering dialogue for creative entrepreneurship. The event also featured prominent voices such as Sanjeev Sanyal, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and international experts, establishing CEF as a leading platform for India's creative growth.

