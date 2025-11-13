Left Menu

Global Condemnation Follows Delhi Terror Attack as India Seeks Justice

President Murmu, on a state visit to Botswana, observed a moment of silence for Delhi terror victims. Condemnation poured in from global leaders, expressing solidarity with India. Authorities are urged to swiftly bring perpetrators to justice. Argentina, Ireland, Singapore, and the US have all strongly denounced the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:33 IST
Global Condemnation Follows Delhi Terror Attack as India Seeks Justice
President Droupadi Murmu observes a one-minute silence in memory of Delhi terror attack victims. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Botswana

In an act of solemn remembrance, President Droupadi Murmu observed a one-minute silence for victims of the recent terror attack in Delhi before addressing the Indian community in Botswana's capital, Gaborone. Her visit to Botswana marks the first state visit by an Indian head of state, underscoring her commitment to international cooperation in sectors like trade, investment, and defense.

The memories of the victims of the devastating car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives and injured many, resonated deeply on the international stage. Leaders worldwide have been unanimous in their condemnation of the attack, which struck on the evening of November 10. Argentina's Ambassador Mariano Caucino lashed out against such acts of terror, recalling Argentina's own history with similar tragedies in the 1990s, while expressing unyielding support for India.

Expressions of solidarity continued to flood in. Ireland, Singapore, and the United States have all issued strong statements of support, condemning the violence and urging for decisive action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has mandated an urgent and thorough investigation to ensure swift justice, highlighting India's capability and determination to counteract against terrorism.

TRENDING

1
Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Alliances

Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Alliances

 India
2
Australia Revamps Squad for Crucial Test Against Ireland

Australia Revamps Squad for Crucial Test Against Ireland

 Ireland
3
Maharashtra's New SOPs Strengthen Protection for Differently-Abled

Maharashtra's New SOPs Strengthen Protection for Differently-Abled

 India
4
Shiv Sena Strategizes for Maharashtra Local Elections

Shiv Sena Strategizes for Maharashtra Local Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025