Global Condemnation Follows Delhi Terror Attack as India Seeks Justice

In an act of solemn remembrance, President Droupadi Murmu observed a one-minute silence for victims of the recent terror attack in Delhi before addressing the Indian community in Botswana's capital, Gaborone. Her visit to Botswana marks the first state visit by an Indian head of state, underscoring her commitment to international cooperation in sectors like trade, investment, and defense.

The memories of the victims of the devastating car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives and injured many, resonated deeply on the international stage. Leaders worldwide have been unanimous in their condemnation of the attack, which struck on the evening of November 10. Argentina's Ambassador Mariano Caucino lashed out against such acts of terror, recalling Argentina's own history with similar tragedies in the 1990s, while expressing unyielding support for India.

Expressions of solidarity continued to flood in. Ireland, Singapore, and the United States have all issued strong statements of support, condemning the violence and urging for decisive action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has mandated an urgent and thorough investigation to ensure swift justice, highlighting India's capability and determination to counteract against terrorism.