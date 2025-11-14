Left Menu

Trishul 2025: Enhancing Joint Defense Capabilities

Trishul, a tri-services exercise led by the Indian Navy, showcased integrated operations across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the North Arabian Sea, focusing on synergy and interoperability among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Key outcomes included validating joint procedures and advancing indigenous systems to address future warfare challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:55 IST
Trishul 2025: Enhancing Joint Defense Capabilities
Indian Army, Navy and Air Force personnel during Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul 2025'. (Image Source: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy, along with the Indian Army and Air Force, spearheaded the comprehensive Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) 'Trishul' in early November, according to the Ministry of Defence. Conducted under the leadership of the Western Naval Command, the exercise aimed to fine-tune coordination across India's military forces.

Spanning the rugged terrains of Rajasthan and Gujarat and extending into the North Arabian Sea, Trishul involved large-scale operations. It featured collaborative efforts with the Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force, strengthening inter-agency cooperation and integrated action on multiple fronts.

The exercise's principal aim was to enhance synergy between armed forces, synchronizing multi-domain operational procedures. By fostering interoperability and advancing technological integration, Trishul highlighted the importance of joint effect-based operations while emphasizing indigenous development in line with Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi's Transparency Overhaul: A Push for Ethical Integrity

Sebi's Transparency Overhaul: A Push for Ethical Integrity

 India
2
Operation Ganga Guard: India's Elite Forces Test Readiness on Varanasi's Inland Waters

Operation Ganga Guard: India's Elite Forces Test Readiness on Varanasi's Inl...

 India
3
Bihar verdict has put a 'no entry' board for 'jungle raj'; people have voted for development: BJP chief Nadda.

Bihar verdict has put a 'no entry' board for 'jungle raj'; people have voted...

 India
4
NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Prosperity

NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Prosperity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025