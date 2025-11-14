Trishul 2025: Enhancing Joint Defense Capabilities

The Indian Navy, along with the Indian Army and Air Force, spearheaded the comprehensive Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) 'Trishul' in early November, according to the Ministry of Defence. Conducted under the leadership of the Western Naval Command, the exercise aimed to fine-tune coordination across India's military forces.

Spanning the rugged terrains of Rajasthan and Gujarat and extending into the North Arabian Sea, Trishul involved large-scale operations. It featured collaborative efforts with the Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force, strengthening inter-agency cooperation and integrated action on multiple fronts.

The exercise's principal aim was to enhance synergy between armed forces, synchronizing multi-domain operational procedures. By fostering interoperability and advancing technological integration, Trishul highlighted the importance of joint effect-based operations while emphasizing indigenous development in line with Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

