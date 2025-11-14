Trishul 2025: Enhancing Joint Defense Capabilities
Trishul, a tri-services exercise led by the Indian Navy, showcased integrated operations across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the North Arabian Sea, focusing on synergy and interoperability among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Key outcomes included validating joint procedures and advancing indigenous systems to address future warfare challenges.
The Indian Navy, along with the Indian Army and Air Force, spearheaded the comprehensive Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) 'Trishul' in early November, according to the Ministry of Defence. Conducted under the leadership of the Western Naval Command, the exercise aimed to fine-tune coordination across India's military forces.
Spanning the rugged terrains of Rajasthan and Gujarat and extending into the North Arabian Sea, Trishul involved large-scale operations. It featured collaborative efforts with the Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force, strengthening inter-agency cooperation and integrated action on multiple fronts.
The exercise's principal aim was to enhance synergy between armed forces, synchronizing multi-domain operational procedures. By fostering interoperability and advancing technological integration, Trishul highlighted the importance of joint effect-based operations while emphasizing indigenous development in line with Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
