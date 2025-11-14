Left Menu

Global Spotlight: Tech Giants Face Legal Scrutiny for Alleged Involvement in Human Rights Violations

The World Uyghur Congress and Don't Fund the Russian Army have filed a criminal complaint in Spain against Huawei, Hikvision, and Dahua. They allege involvement in serious international crimes, focusing on biometric surveillance in East Turkistan. This follows a related case in France, spotlighting the role of tech in geopolitical conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:32 IST
Global Spotlight: Tech Giants Face Legal Scrutiny for Alleged Involvement in Human Rights Violations
World Uyghur Congress (WUC) (Photo/@UyghurCongress). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and the Ukrainian civic organization Don't Fund the Russian Army (DFRA) have taken legal action against major tech corporations. They have filed a criminal complaint with Spain's National Court, targeting Huawei Technologies, Hikvision Digital Technology, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, and their Spanish subsidiaries.

Collaborating with a Barcelona-based law firm, the groups urge Spanish authorities to probe the companies' potential roles in grave international crimes, invoking the principle of universal jurisdiction. This call to action is underscored by accusations of biometric surveillance and ethnic profiling in East Turkistan. Turgunjan Alawdun, WUC President, emphasized the importance of not allowing corporate participation in human rights abuses to go unchecked.

The case in Spain aligns with a preceding complaint filed in France by WUC. It highlights the alleged use of surveillance equipment by these companies in regions of conflict, such as East Turkistan and Ukraine, where they reportedly facilitated oppressive tactics and precision artillery during Russian attacks. Olga Matseliukh of DFRA called for European acknowledgment of the inseparable nature of cybersecurity and corporate ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Victory Speech: A New Vision for Bihar and Beyond

Modi's Victory Speech: A New Vision for Bihar and Beyond

 India
2
AI-Driven Cyberattacks: A New Frontier

AI-Driven Cyberattacks: A New Frontier

 United States
3
Jannik Sinner's Unstoppable Streak: 29 Consecutive Wins Indoors

Jannik Sinner's Unstoppable Streak: 29 Consecutive Wins Indoors

 Global
4
Cyber Fraudsters Exploit Red Fort Blast Curiosity with Malicious Files

Cyber Fraudsters Exploit Red Fort Blast Curiosity with Malicious Files

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025