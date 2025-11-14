Global Spotlight: Tech Giants Face Legal Scrutiny for Alleged Involvement in Human Rights Violations

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and the Ukrainian civic organization Don't Fund the Russian Army (DFRA) have taken legal action against major tech corporations. They have filed a criminal complaint with Spain's National Court, targeting Huawei Technologies, Hikvision Digital Technology, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, and their Spanish subsidiaries.

Collaborating with a Barcelona-based law firm, the groups urge Spanish authorities to probe the companies' potential roles in grave international crimes, invoking the principle of universal jurisdiction. This call to action is underscored by accusations of biometric surveillance and ethnic profiling in East Turkistan. Turgunjan Alawdun, WUC President, emphasized the importance of not allowing corporate participation in human rights abuses to go unchecked.

The case in Spain aligns with a preceding complaint filed in France by WUC. It highlights the alleged use of surveillance equipment by these companies in regions of conflict, such as East Turkistan and Ukraine, where they reportedly facilitated oppressive tactics and precision artillery during Russian attacks. Olga Matseliukh of DFRA called for European acknowledgment of the inseparable nature of cybersecurity and corporate ethics.

