In a bold criticism of China's recent actions, Taiwan's Deputy Minister of the Mainland Affairs Council, Shen Yu-chung, labeled the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a 'troublemaker' on the international stage. He asserted that maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is not only crucial for regional security but a shared interest for the entire global community.

Speaking at the international seminar titled '2025 International Seminar on Mercantilism Returns to International Politics' at Tunghai University in Taichung, Shen addressed the CCP's escalating rhetoric and manipulation of international narratives. He emphasized the growing global interest in cross-strait issues, citing support from numerous democratic nations advocating for Taiwan's autonomy and regional peace.

Shen highlighted China's use of historical anniversaries and misinterpretation of UN Resolution 2758 to advance its 'one China principle,' while ignoring Taiwan's status as a sovereign entity. He expressed gratitude toward democratic nations for countering CCP narratives through diplomatic channels, even as China continues its aggressive posturing against Taiwan and defies international calls for peace.