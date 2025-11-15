Hezbollah's Deception: The Truth Behind Elias Al-Hasrouni's Death

In a startling revelation, the IDF has released video footage implicating Hezbollah terrorists in the murder of senior Christian politician Elias Al-Hasrouni. Spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee disclosed how Hezbollah circulated misleading rumors about Al-Hasrouni's death, labeling it as a car accident to mask the brutal truth.

According to the IDF, the footage provides damning evidence of Al-Hasrouni's kidnapping and subsequent murder by poisoning and physical assault. This contradicts the narrative that he died in a car crash, a story widely propagated by Hezbollah.

The IDF asserts that Hezbollah then staged his death scene by placing his body in a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into a tree, hoping to disguise the assassination as an accident. This revelation has stirred tensions, highlighting Hezbollah's severe measures against its opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)