German Ambassador Responds to Delhi Car Blast Terror Attack

In a devastating turn of events, a car blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals on November 10. The explosion, labeled a 'terror attack', prompted heartfelt condolences from German Ambassador Dr. Philipp Ackermann, who expressed his profound sadness over the tragic loss.

Further details have emerged, with security agencies recovering diaries from the main accused, Dr. Umar and Dr. Muzammil. These contain crucial information, including dates suggesting premeditated planning, and a list of 25 individuals predominantly from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. The international community has been quick to respond, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemning the incident as a clear act of terrorism.

Praise for India's handling of the situation has come from various quarters, with acknowledgments of their investigative capabilities. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has vowed to bring the culprits to justice swiftly. The National Investigation Agency is spearheading the probe, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah detailed the horrific sequence of events.

