Left Menu

Assam CM's Mission to Reclaim Cultural Heritage with British Museum Collaboration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits London, focusing on reclaiming the Vrindavani Vastra from the British Museum. This cultural treasure is seen as a symbol of Assamese heritage. An agreement for its return is being negotiated amidst efforts to strengthen ties with the Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:36 IST
Assam CM's Mission to Reclaim Cultural Heritage with British Museum Collaboration
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with Indian diaspora in London (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move to reclaim cultural heritage, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is on a mission in London to negotiate the return of the Vrindavani Vastra from the British Museum. The sacred textile is regarded as a masterpiece of Assamese culture, originally crafted by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

During his visit, CM Sarma met with the Indian diaspora, highlighting Assam's global cultural impact. He emphasized the importance of unity and tradition in Assamese culture, aiming to bring back the Vastra under a loan arrangement. The British Museum has shown willingness to contribute to these efforts, reflecting a shared dedication to honoring Assamese traditions.

Plans are already underway in Assam for the construction of a museum to house the Vastra upon its return, with support from both the government and private sector. This initiative marked a significant step forward in cultural diplomacy and underscores Vikas and Virasat as key governance pillars.

TRENDING

1
Ningbo's Marriage Vouchers: A Push to Ignite the Nuptials

Ningbo's Marriage Vouchers: A Push to Ignite the Nuptials

 Global
2
Skin Healix: Revolutionizing Indian Skincare with Science-Driven Solutions

Skin Healix: Revolutionizing Indian Skincare with Science-Driven Solutions

 India
3
Early Shadows: The Impact of Violence on Developing Minds

Early Shadows: The Impact of Violence on Developing Minds

 Global
4
Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025