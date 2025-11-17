Assam CM's Mission to Reclaim Cultural Heritage with British Museum Collaboration

In a significant move to reclaim cultural heritage, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is on a mission in London to negotiate the return of the Vrindavani Vastra from the British Museum. The sacred textile is regarded as a masterpiece of Assamese culture, originally crafted by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

During his visit, CM Sarma met with the Indian diaspora, highlighting Assam's global cultural impact. He emphasized the importance of unity and tradition in Assamese culture, aiming to bring back the Vastra under a loan arrangement. The British Museum has shown willingness to contribute to these efforts, reflecting a shared dedication to honoring Assamese traditions.

Plans are already underway in Assam for the construction of a museum to house the Vastra upon its return, with support from both the government and private sector. This initiative marked a significant step forward in cultural diplomacy and underscores Vikas and Virasat as key governance pillars.