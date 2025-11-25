Left Menu

Volcanic Ash Clouds Disrupt Flights between India and the Gulf

Volcanic activity in Ethiopia has forced Akasa Air to cancel flights between India and the Gulf due to safety concerns from an ash plume. Several airlines, including IndiGo, have altered routes amidst advisories. Indian airspace remains on alert as weather conditions evolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:29 IST
An Akasa Air aircraft (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive volcanic ash plume originating from recent activity in Ethiopia has led to the cancellation of Akasa Air's international flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi on November 24 and 25. The ash, produced by the eruption, has compromised flight safety along key corridors connecting India and the Gulf.

Akasa Air's operational teams are closely monitoring global aviation advisories, emphasizing that passenger safety is their 'utmost priority.' This disruption follows the impact of ash clouds from Ethiopia's Hauli Gubbi volcano, which have affected high-altitude air routes between India and the Gulf. Both IndiGo and Akasa Air have halted services, while other airlines remain vigilant.

IndiGo reported collaborating with international aviation bodies to lessen passenger inconvenience. In one instance, its Kannur-Abu Dhabi flight was diverted to Ahmedabad as the ash neared Indian airspace. The rare eruption of Hauli Gubbi, its first in over 10,000 years, sent ash soaring 45,000 feet high, with plumes advancing at 100-120 kmph.

Last night, ash clouds crossed parts of northwest India, affecting visibility and air traffic in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, and Punjab. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has advised airlines and airports to anticipate operational challenges and monitor weather conditions closely.

Amid rapidly changing conditions, Akasa Air, IndiGo, and KLM have canceled multiple flights. However, the India Meteorological Department stated that the ash cloud, positioned over 10 km above the ground, is unlikely to significantly impact Delhi's air quality, as its eastward movement should keep its effects temporary. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

