Security Concerns Postpone Netanyahu's India Visit Amid Growing Bilateral Ties

In a report confirmed by Israel's I24News, the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India, originally set for December, has been deferred owing to security issues related to a blast in Delhi two weeks prior. Netanyahu praised the resilience of both nations against terrorism's attempts to undermine them.

Netanyahu expressed solidarity with India in a heartfelt message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveying condolences to the families affected by the blast. The Israeli Prime Minister last visited India in January 2018, marking the second visit by an Israeli premier, following Modi's landmark trip to Israel in 2017.

Amidst these developments, Union Minister Piyush Goyal completed a successful three-day visit to Israel, meeting with Netanyahu and key leaders. Goyal reported on the progress made in launching Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and emphasized strengthening innovation and economic ties by merging Israeli technology with Indian talent and scale.

Discussions between the two nations are moving towards comprehensive collaboration in various sectors such as agriculture, water, defense, science, and technology. These talks signal a warming of bilateral relations and a shared commitment to advancing their strategic partnership.

