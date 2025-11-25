Left Menu

India-Morocco Strengthen Ties with New Defence Initiatives

India and Morocco have reinforced their defence collaboration by inaugurating a Tata facility in Morocco. During recent high-level meetings, both nations signed an MoU to bolster joint defence efforts. This move marks a significant stride in expanding bilateral relations into advanced manufacturing and defence sectors.

Moroccan Royal Navy Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin of the Moroccan Royal Navy was welcomed with a Guard of Honour by Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi in India's national capital, signaling warmer ties between the two nations.

The visit follows Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's trip to Morocco, where he celebrated the opening of Tata Advanced Systems' new facility in Berrechid as a key milestone in bilateral defence collaboration. Singh highlighted India's growing role in global defence, emphasizing the 'Make with Friends' initiative to collaborate with trusted partners on cutting-edge technologies.

His meeting with Morocco's Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi resulted in a Memorandum of Understanding to further integrate defence cooperation, ranging from joint exercises and military training to the defence industry. The MoU outlined a roadmap addressing counter-terrorism, maritime security, and more. India's commitment to supporting Morocco's defence needs with advanced technologies was reaffirmed with the announcement of a new Defence Wing at the Indian embassy in Rabat. This growing relationship reflects deepening strategic interests between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

