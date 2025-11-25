Volcanic Ash Cloud Disrupts International Flights Across India

Seven international flights scheduled for Tuesday were canceled due to volcanic ash impacting airspace conditions, according to sources. Twelve other flights faced delays as airlines adapted their operations in response to the disruption caused by ash-related safety concerns.

The volcanic activity affected both incoming and outgoing services, prompting airlines to modify their movements based on safety assessments. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected that ash clouds from Ethiopia's volcanic eruption would clear by 7:30 pm, signaling the end of disruptions across various parts of the country.

The ash plume traversed northwest India on Monday, briefly disrupting flights before shifting towards China. Initially entering through Gujarat, the ash spread to Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Punjab. The eruption from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano marked its first major activity in millennia, sending ash 14 km high, as reported by the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC).

Ash columns were transported across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman by upper-level winds, before reaching India. The IMD used satellite tools and dispersion modeling to monitor the plume's path. In Delhi, a haze reduced air quality, prompting ICAO-standard SIGMET warnings and advising airports to avoid specific segments and flight levels flagged by VAAC.

Flight operations across multiple regions felt the impact, leading to a detailed advisory from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday. Airlines like IndiGo, Akasa Air, and KLM adjusted schedules as officials monitored the plume's advancement.

