Left Menu

Addressing the Surge in Digital Violence Against Women and Girls

The prevalence of intimate partner violence remains high in South-East Asia, with digital violence on the rise. WHO emphasizes the harmful effects on mental health and the importance of creating safe digital spaces. The organization advocates for gender equality and provides frameworks to combat violence and promote wellbeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:20 IST
Addressing the Surge in Digital Violence Against Women and Girls
Representative Image (Photo/ X@WHOSEARO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Recent estimates indicate that the lifetime prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) in the South-East Asia Region is 31.5%, the highest among WHO regions. Digital violence, such as cyberstalking and online harassment, is escalating globally. UN Women reports that 16% to 58% of women and girls have experienced technology-facilitated violence, with a significant increase in misogynistic posts from India, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia during the COVID-19 lockdown. A survey by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and UN Women reveals that 60% of women parliamentarians in the Asia-Pacific face online gender-based violence, highlighting the profound health and well-being impacts of such abuse.

In observance of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, this year's theme, 'End Digital Violence against Women and Girls: Safe Spaces for All,' underscores the reality of violence in digital spaces. WHO stresses the necessity for safety, respect, and dignity online. The organization aims to advance gender equality through health and well-being, reflected in its strategic objectives for 2025-2028. The Regional Roadmap for Results and Resilience in South-East Asia calls for reaffirming investments for women and girls.

Catharina Boehme of WHO South-East Asia advocates for the NO VAW approach: Normalize conversations about digital safety, Own responsibility within health systems, Value women's voices, Activate allies, and create a safe Workplace and world. WHO urges collective action to ensure every woman and girl is safe, respected, and empowered both online and offline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial Violence

Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial V...

 India
2
CCI Clears Major Business Acquisitions Involving ICICI and Toyota

CCI Clears Major Business Acquisitions Involving ICICI and Toyota

 India
3
Tragic Collision in Bihar: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives

Tragic Collision in Bihar: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives

 India
4
Controversy Over Bangladesh’s Interim Government Port Deals

Controversy Over Bangladesh’s Interim Government Port Deals

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025