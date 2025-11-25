Addressing the Surge in Digital Violence Against Women and Girls

Recent estimates indicate that the lifetime prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) in the South-East Asia Region is 31.5%, the highest among WHO regions. Digital violence, such as cyberstalking and online harassment, is escalating globally. UN Women reports that 16% to 58% of women and girls have experienced technology-facilitated violence, with a significant increase in misogynistic posts from India, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia during the COVID-19 lockdown. A survey by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and UN Women reveals that 60% of women parliamentarians in the Asia-Pacific face online gender-based violence, highlighting the profound health and well-being impacts of such abuse.

In observance of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, this year's theme, 'End Digital Violence against Women and Girls: Safe Spaces for All,' underscores the reality of violence in digital spaces. WHO stresses the necessity for safety, respect, and dignity online. The organization aims to advance gender equality through health and well-being, reflected in its strategic objectives for 2025-2028. The Regional Roadmap for Results and Resilience in South-East Asia calls for reaffirming investments for women and girls.

Catharina Boehme of WHO South-East Asia advocates for the NO VAW approach: Normalize conversations about digital safety, Own responsibility within health systems, Value women's voices, Activate allies, and create a safe Workplace and world. WHO urges collective action to ensure every woman and girl is safe, respected, and empowered both online and offline.

(With inputs from agencies.)