US-India Partnership: A Defining Relationship for the 21st Century

In a significant hearing before the House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee, US Representative Bill Huizenga highlighted the growing strategic importance of the US-India relationship. Calling it 'a defining relationship of the 21st century,' Huizenga stressed India's crucial role in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Emphasizing the partnership's critical nature, Huizenga remarked that it is essential for achieving resilient supply chains and a democratic world order, distinguishing it from authoritarian influences. He noted the evolution of the US-India relationship, shaped initially by India's post-independence foreign policy choices, which has now evolved to a shared democratic vision.

The representative pointed out that strengthening ties with India has consistently been a bipartisan priority in Washington. He noted recent gains in bilateral cooperation, exemplified by Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi. Discussions covered broad aspects like trade, defense, strategic technology, and regional developments, reflecting the commitment to an open Indo-Pacific.