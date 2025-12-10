Left Menu

Global Powers Press for Peace in Ukraine: Challenges and Diplomacy

Global leaders, including Britain's, France's, and Germany's heads, are in intense talks with U.S. President Trump regarding peace efforts in Ukraine. Kyiv faces pressure to accept a U.S.-backed proposal favoring Moscow. European leaders focus on security guarantees and diplomatic measures to ensure a lasting resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:25 IST
Global Powers Press for Peace in Ukraine: Challenges and Diplomacy

The leaders of Britain, France, and Germany held a critical discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, focusing on Washington's recent peace efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Kyiv is under considerable pressure from the White House to expedite a peace deal, despite the proposed plan being perceived as advantageous to Moscow. French President Emmanuel Macron described the ongoing diplomatic endeavor as vital for global security.

In the face of significant challenge, the E3 nations are refining U.S. proposals fit to ensure Ukraine's security and sovereignty, while resisting increased pressures. Subsequent discussions and meetings are scheduled to continue, engaging all parties striving for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025