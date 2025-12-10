Global Powers Press for Peace in Ukraine: Challenges and Diplomacy

The leaders of Britain, France, and Germany held a critical discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, focusing on Washington's recent peace efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Kyiv is under considerable pressure from the White House to expedite a peace deal, despite the proposed plan being perceived as advantageous to Moscow. French President Emmanuel Macron described the ongoing diplomatic endeavor as vital for global security.

In the face of significant challenge, the E3 nations are refining U.S. proposals fit to ensure Ukraine's security and sovereignty, while resisting increased pressures. Subsequent discussions and meetings are scheduled to continue, engaging all parties striving for a peaceful resolution.

