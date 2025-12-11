Left Menu

Mossad's New Deputy Director 'Aleph' Appointed Amid Leadership Shuffle

Benjamin Netanyahu has approved Mossad Director David Barnea’s choice of 'Aleph' as the new deputy head of the intelligence agency. Aleph, a seasoned operative, succeeds Ayin and will support newly appointed Mossad chief Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman. This decision reflects ongoing leadership changes aimed at enhancing agency capabilities.

  • Israel

In a significant leadership transition within Israel's Mossad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sanctioned the nomination of 'Aleph' as the agency's new Deputy Director. This announcement was released through an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, following Mossad Director David Barnea's selection process. 'Aleph' is a seasoned operative with over two decades of service, having commanded key operational divisions and played integral roles in the agency's core activities.

The move comes as the Mossad undergoes significant changes, with Netanyahu recently appointing Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman as the agency's incoming head. However, internal recommendations for the top position were overlooked, as reported by Times of Israel. This decision has sparked commentary regarding potential shifts in the agency's internal dynamics and trust in its senior leadership.

Mossad is acclaimed for its foreign intelligence operations, defense strategies for Israeli interests globally, and pivotal covert missions. The appointment of Aleph, alongside Maj. Gen. Gofman, is seen as a strategic effort to navigate Israel through current challenges and seize emerging opportunities in foreign intelligence and security realms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

