PM Modi's Landmark Oman Visit: Strengthening Historical Ties and Strategic Partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a pivotal visit to Oman, marking an important milestone in the 70-year diplomatic relationship. The visit aims to enhance strategic partnerships through discussions on trade, security, and more, following a similar mission in Ethiopia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Oman's Deputy PM for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said in Muscat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

Marking a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, in Muscat on Wednesday. This meeting kicked off his official visit to the Sultanate, rounding off his four-day, three-nation tour that included Ethiopia.

The visit, scheduled for December 17 to 18, follows an invitation from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. It underscores the deep-rooted and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Oman, strengthened by historical ties and robust trade relations.

This diplomatic exchange coincides with the 70th anniversary of India-Oman relations, building on previous high-level visits, including Oman's state visit to India in December 2023. The discussions are set to focus on collaboration across various sectors such as trade, energy, and technology, while also addressing regional and global issues.

As part of his itinerary, Prime Minister Modi plans to engage with the Indian diaspora, reflecting his continued outreach efforts. Oman's Ambassador to India hailed the visit as an important milestone, echoing the sentiments of mutual historic relations and future collaborations.

Prime Minister Modi's stop in Oman follows a groundbreaking visit to Ethiopia, where he strengthened bilateral ties and was honored with the nation's highest civilian award. These international engagements highlight India's ongoing commitment to bolstering strategic alliances worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

