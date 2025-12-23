British Man Charged with 56 Sexual Offences in Decade-Long Case

A 49-year-old British man, Philip Young, has been charged with a shocking 56 sexual offences against his ex-wife, Joanne Young, over a span of 13 years. The charges include multiple rapes and administering substances to overpower, as reported by CNN citing Wiltshire Police.

Five additional men are implicated in related offences against 48-year-old Joanne Young, who has voluntarily waived her right to anonymity. These incidents are believed to have taken place between 2010 and 2023.

Among the accused are Norman Macksoni, Dean Hamilton, Conner Sanderson Doyle, Richard Wilkins, and Mohammed Hassan, each facing various charges involving sexual crimes. The men are expected to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Authorities emphasize the case's complexity as they seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)