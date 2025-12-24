Left Menu

US Lawmakers Urge Bangladesh for Fair Elections Amid Political Turmoil

Ahead of Bangladesh's February general election, US lawmakers advise the interim administration against party suspensions and reviving a flawed tribunal to maintain electoral credibility. They stress the need for an inclusive, democratic process and warn against actions undermining public trust in state institutions amid ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:20 IST
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

As Bangladesh approaches a pivotal general election in February, United States lawmakers have issued a stern warning to the interim government, advising against suspending political parties and revisiting the controversial International Crimes Tribunal. They caution that such actions could severely damage the election's credibility.

The lawmakers emphasized the importance of an inclusive and democratic transition as Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirms the election date of February 12. They expressed concern that banning political organizations could disenfranchise large portions of the electorate, weakening democratic legitimacy at a crucial time.

In a letter to Yunus, representatives Gregory Meeks, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove stressed the need for engagement with political parties across the spectrum to ensure free and fair elections, allowing citizens to peacefully express their will through the ballot. They warned that suspending political parties or reviving the flawed tribunal could undermine public confidence in state institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

