Tensions Rise as Hadi's Murder Spurs Accusations Against Bangladesh's Interim Government

The brother of slain Inqilab Moncho Convenor Sharif Osman bin Hadi has pointed fingers at the interim government led by Mohammad Yunus, holding it accountable for the murder. Sharif Omar bin Hadi told bdnews24 that the administration 'cannot avoid responsibility' and will eventually face trial for their inability to protect him.

Omar Hadi argued that since the murder took place under the current administration's tenure, the government cannot evade liability and must stand trial, whether today or in the distant future. He also accused authorities of exploiting the murder to undermine the upcoming general elections, a move he insisted would not succeed.

In a separate interview with ANI, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina echoed these sentiments, describing the killing of Osman Hadi as indicative of lawlessness under the interim government. She criticized the deteriorating situation and the government's failure to curb violence, which she said has alarmed international observers, including India.

On Tuesday, protests erupted in Dhaka as Inqilab Moncho held a rally demanding justice for Hadi's murder. The group set a 24-hour ultimatum for the government, calling for justice before the 13th national election in Bangladesh, and the ongoing referendum process.

In response, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul announced that the murder case will be expedited under the Speedy Trial Tribunal to ensure justice. According to the Daily Star, Nazrul specified on Facebook that the trial must conclude within 90 days following the police's submission of their investigation report.

(With inputs from agencies.)