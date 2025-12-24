China's Arunachal Pradesh Claim Sparks Debate Amidst US Report

Former diplomat KP Fabian has weighed in on the ongoing geopolitical tensions regarding China's territorial claim over Arunachal Pradesh, correlating it with its longstanding expansionist policies linked to Tibet. Despite Beijing's stance, New Delhi is endeavoring to maintain pragmatic relations, particularly in trade and investment sectors.

In an interview with ANI, Fabian referenced a recent Pentagon assessment, noting that China's perception of Arunachal Pradesh aligns with its historical view, treating the region as one of Tibet's 'five fingers'. He emphasized India's understanding of this expansionist approach, recognizing that this outlook dates back to the era of Chiang Kai-shek.

Fabian highlighted the importance of maintaining viable relations with China while acknowledging the Pentagon's insights on China's territorial agenda. The assessment underscores Beijing's strategic aims, which include enhancing core sovereignty interests and thwarting closer India-US relations. However, Fabian dismissed any such attempts by China as ineffective.

A recent Pentagon report to the US Congress underscored China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh as part of its core interests, a part of Beijing's larger national strategy targeting the 'great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation' by 2049. The report broadens China's core interests to encompass regions like Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Additionally, the Pentagon outlined China's focus on consolidating territorial claims, reinforcing its military, and safeguarding sovereign interests. Sensitive to any perceived threat, the CCP associates dissent with external influences, affecting regions including Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Taiwan.

The report further discusses recent India-China interactions along the Line of Actual Control, noting a 2024 agreement aiming to resolve standoff cases before a high-profile summit between Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi. Despite tentative diplomatic engagements, the US warns of persistent mistrust shaping India-China relations and influencing US-India ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)