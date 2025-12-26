"Unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh a matter of great concern": MEA condemns lynching of Hindu man

India on Friday strongly denounced the recent incident of mob lynching targeting a Hindu man in Bangladesh, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) voicing grave concern over what it described as persistent hostility towards minority communities in the neighbouring country. Reacting to the developments, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was deeply troubled by the killings and emphasised the need for those responsible to be held accountable. "The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice," Jaiswal said.

The MEA reiterated that New Delhi has repeatedly raised the issue of attacks on minorities and dismissed what it called a misleading narrative surrounding such incidents. Pointing to developments during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government, the ministry referred to numerous reports of violence against minority communities. "We condemn the gruesome killing of a Hindu in Bangladesh. We have given statements earlier as well, rejecting the false narrative put out by Bangladesh," the MEA said. The statements come after two separate lynching incidents involving Hindu men reported earlier this month, renewing concerns over minority safety and the overall law and order situation in Bangladesh.

In a related development, another episode of mob violence was reported days after the killing of Dipu Chandra Das. A man was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari's Pangsha upazila on Wednesday night over an alleged extortion attempt, police said, as reported by The Daily Star. The incident occurred around 11:00 pm at Hosendanga village in Kalimohor union, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar told reporters on Thursday. The victim was identified as Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, a resident of the same village, according to The Daily Star.

Police said one of Samrat's associates, Mohammad Selim, was arrested on the spot, and two firearms were seized from his possession. ASP Sarkar said police rushed to the area after receiving information and rescued Samrat in critical condition. He was taken to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, The Daily Star reported. Police later recovered a pistol and a one-shot gun from Selim and sent Samrat's body to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem. The ASP also said Samrat had at least two cases registered against him at Pangsha Police Station, including a murder case.

According to local residents, Samrat had allegedly formed a criminal gang and was involved in extortion and other illegal activities. After remaining in hiding in India for a long period, he had recently returned and allegedly demanded extortion money from Shahidul Islam, a local resident. Locals said Samrat and members of his group went to Shahidul's house on Wednesday night to collect the money. When the occupants raised an alarm by shouting "robbers", villagers gathered at the spot and assaulted Samrat. His associates managed to flee, while Selim was caught with weapons.

The developments have coincided with heightened diplomatic strain, with India summoning the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week over recent incidents in the neighbouring country. The summons followed protests in Bangladesh after the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in two separate incidents. Dipu Das was killed in Mymensingh district, sparking widespread criticism and renewed concerns over minority security.

After the killing of Dipu Das, Bangladesh's Education Adviser CR Abrar visited the victim's family on behalf of the Interim Government, expressed condolences and assured support. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus also condemned the incidents, saying there was no place for communal hatred or mob violence in what it described as a "New Bangladesh", and pledged strict action against those responsible.

The incidents have taken place amid broader unrest in Bangladesh following the death of political activist Sharif Osman Hadi, which triggered protests, vandalism and attacks on political and diplomatic establishments across several parts of the country. (ANI)

