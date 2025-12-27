Left Menu

Bangladesh Elections: Tarique Rahman's Return Signals Hope for Democratic Revival

Former diplomat Suresh K Goel believes Bangladesh's upcoming elections could mark a return to democracy if BNP participates. Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh after 17 years sparks hope, while India emphasizes its support for free and fair elections amid political tensions.

Former Indian diplomat Suresh K Goel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh's political landscape is poised for a potential transformation as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) gears up for the February 2026 elections. Former diplomat Suresh K Goel emphasized the significance of BNP's participation, viewing it as a beacon of hope for the country's democratic future.

Tarique Rahman's homecoming after years of expatriation adds further intrigue to the elections. Rahman, the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has returned following his legal exoneration from charges during the Awami League's tenure, underscoring a critical juncture for Bangladeshi politics.

Meanwhile, India has reiterated its dedication to fostering bilateral ties and advocating for electoral integrity. The Ministry of External Affairs voiced these intentions, highlighting the need for free, fair, and inclusive elections amid escalating scrutiny and societal turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

