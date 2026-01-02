Left Menu

Balochistan Protest Highlights Economic Strain from Border Closures

Residents of Turbat district in Balochistan protested the closure of the Abdoi border crossing, citing economic hardship. Protesters led by Sardar Wali Yalanzai accused authorities of empty promises and punitive policies. They demanded immediate policy reversal, highlighting how restrictions have exacerbated poverty and unrest in the region.

02-01-2026
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the district of Turbat, Balochistan, residents took to the streets on Thursday to protest the ongoing closure of the Abdoi border crossing, citing severe economic consequences. The demonstration, reported by The Balochistan Post, was spearheaded by Border Movement leader Sardar Wali Yalanzai and concluded at Shaheed Fida Chowk.

Protesters claimed the shutdown has severed their primary income source, accusing authorities of misleading assurances about reopening. Yalanzai criticized repeated false promises, which he said have exacerbated frustration and economic uncertainty among families reliant on cross-border trade.

The protestors also highlighted that although some vehicles used the Sorap-Mand route, none returned with crucial supplies, worsening shortages. They charged that Iranian cars, key to supplying essentials, are now barred from entering, intensifying economic despair. Organizers called for an immediate reopening of the crossing to avert deepening poverty and conflict.

