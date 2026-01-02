Left Menu

Warmth Amid the Chill: How Delhi Zoo Braces for Winter

The Delhi Zoo has implemented various strategies to keep animals warm during the winter cold. Measures include UV bulbs for reptiles, increased food portions, and specially designed shelters. A detailed winter management plan ensures temperature regulation and food modification to assist animals in enduring the harsh conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Zoo is taking comprehensive steps to ensure its residents are kept warm amid the chilling winter temperatures. With the national capital experiencing cold wave conditions, the zoo has installed ultraviolet bulbs inside snake chambers and modified animal diets to provide extra warmth.

Reptiles, such as snakes, which hibernate in colder months but still require sunlight, are benefiting from these artificial UV lights. Meanwhile, carnivores are receiving an additional 1.5 to 2 kg of meat, and herbivores are given extra fats to help them beat the cold. Added dietary elements include sugarcane for elephants and nutrient supplements for other animals to maintain optimal health.

The zoo has also rolled out a detailed winter management plan employing room heaters and dehumidifiers to stabilize the environment. Special shelters and bedding are being used to protect sensitive species. The proactive strategy includes temperature and humidity control across enclosures, ensuring all animals, especially the vulnerable and newly born, are safe and comfortable during the harsh winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

