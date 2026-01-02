South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad: A Pace-Heavy Line-Up with New Leadership

South Africa has unveiled its squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka. The team, featuring wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and leading pacers like Anrich Nortje, is set to be captained by Aiden Markram. Noticeably absent from the squad is Tristan Stubbs, following a series of indifferent performances.

Pace remains a focal point for the team, with Kagiso Rabada making a return after injury. The pace attack is also fortified by Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and Lungi Ngidi among others. Quinton de Kock, stepping out of retirement, is expected to open the batting lineup, complemented by heavy hitters such as David Miller and Dewald Brevis.

The squad will kick off their World Cup campaign on February 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad. South Africa finds themselves in Group D, alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Coach Shukri Conrad believes the experience gained from a recent subcontinental tour will benefit the team in adapting to similar conditions they are likely to face during the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)