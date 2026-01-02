Left Menu

South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad: A Pace-Heavy Line-Up with New Leadership

South Africa announced their squad for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and ace pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada lead the team, captained by Aiden Markram. The squad, relying heavily on pace, opens their campaign against Canada on February 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:17 IST
South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad: A Pace-Heavy Line-Up with New Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa has unveiled its squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka. The team, featuring wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and leading pacers like Anrich Nortje, is set to be captained by Aiden Markram. Noticeably absent from the squad is Tristan Stubbs, following a series of indifferent performances.

Pace remains a focal point for the team, with Kagiso Rabada making a return after injury. The pace attack is also fortified by Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and Lungi Ngidi among others. Quinton de Kock, stepping out of retirement, is expected to open the batting lineup, complemented by heavy hitters such as David Miller and Dewald Brevis.

The squad will kick off their World Cup campaign on February 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad. South Africa finds themselves in Group D, alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Coach Shukri Conrad believes the experience gained from a recent subcontinental tour will benefit the team in adapting to similar conditions they are likely to face during the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

 India
2
China's Naval Ambitions: The Fast-Track Fleet Expansion

China's Naval Ambitions: The Fast-Track Fleet Expansion

 China
3
Adani Enterprises Unveils Ambitious NCD Public Issue

Adani Enterprises Unveils Ambitious NCD Public Issue

 India
4
Thane Crime Branch Cracks Down on Notorious 'Irani' Gang

Thane Crime Branch Cracks Down on Notorious 'Irani' Gang

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026