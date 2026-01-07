Left Menu

U.S. Plans to Boost Venezuelan Oil Shake Regional Energy Dynamics

The U.S. may push for increased oil production in Venezuela, challenging Brazil’s Petrobras amid regional competition from oil projects in Guyana and Suriname. The geopolitical shift is amplified by market volatility and recent U.S.-Venezuela tensions, compelling Petrobras to prioritize strategic exploration decisions.

  • Country:
  • Brazil

Reports indicate that the United States is considering a revival of Venezuelan oil production, a move aligned with strategic plans set out by former President Donald Trump. Such developments could reshape the energy landscape in Latin America, creating new challenges for Brazil and its state-controlled oil company, Petrobras, according to Brasil 247.

Venezuela, which boasts the world's largest crude reserves, has seen its production plummet from highs of nearly 3.5 million barrels per day to less than 1 million. A potential resurgence in output could spark increased competition for investment in South America's oil sector, analysts suggest. This scenario is prompting Petrobras to accelerate pivotal strategic decisions, especially regarding Brazil's Equatorial Margin's exploration.

Simultaneously, Guyana and Suriname are forging ahead with major offshore projects expected to boost regional oil supply, set against turbulent global energy market conditions. Recent military action by the U.S. in Venezuela, including the reported kidnapping of ousted leader Nicolas Maduro, adds to regional instability, driving up crude market risk premiums. While immediate impacts on Petrobras may be limited, experts warn of substantial medium- to long-term effects as Venezuelan production gradually ramps up, urging Petrobras to reinforce its competitive stance. Guyana, with ExxonMobil at the helm, anticipates significant output growth, while Suriname prepares for production with its first TotalEnergies platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

