After US military forces seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker on Wednesday, Moscow demanded that Washington ensure the humane treatment of Russian nationals aboard, urging their swift return to Russia, according to TASS reports. The Russian Foreign Ministry is scrutinizing developments surrounding the US boarding of the tanker, emphasizing the importance of the crew's rights.

The ministry highlighted the presence of Russian citizens on the tanker Mariner, formerly known as Bella 1, and insisted that the United States respects their legal rights and safety. Moscow also criticized the US for what it perceives as a violation of international law and maritime norms.

Russia's Ministry of Transport noted the tanker was granted a temporary permit to fly the Russian flag in accordance with the law, reinforcing the stance that freedom of navigation should not be compromised. The seizure has drawn sharp condemnation from Moscow, pointing to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea which protects such vessels.

