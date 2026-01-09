Left Menu

US and Colombia Engage in Peace Talks Amid Tensions

Vice President JD Vance announced a productive call between US President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The conversation focused on peace efforts and curtailing criminal cartels in the Caribbean. This initiative aims to reduce illicit trade and enhance stability in the Western Hemisphere.

In a strategic move to bolster regional stability, United States President Donald Trump engaged in a civil dialogue with Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Vice President JD Vance confirmed the conversation's effectiveness during a recent press briefing, indicating an ongoing dialogue at various governmental levels with Caribbean countries.

Vance underscored the significance of these talks in dismantling illegal cartel activities, particularly the cocaine and fentanyl trade, which have historically destabilized Latin America and the Caribbean. He emphasized that by disrupting these revenue streams, the United States aims to bolster legitimate governance in the region.

Trump's outreach to Petro comes amidst criticisms and tensions, notably after Trump accused Petro of involvement in the drug trade. Despite this backdrop, Trump expressed optimism on social media, describing the conversation as a constructive step toward resolving their disagreements and enhancing peace and respect in the Western Hemisphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

