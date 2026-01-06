Record Drug Haul: Indian Nationals Caught with 50kg Cannabis at Colombo Airport
Three Indian nationals were arrested at Colombo airport for attempting to smuggle 50 kg of cannabis. This seizure, valued at LKR 500 million, marks the largest narcotics haul at the airport. The group, including two female teachers from Mumbai, arrived from Bangkok via SriLankan Airways.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a major drug bust, Sri Lankan authorities have apprehended three Indian nationals at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport. The trio was attempting to smuggle 50 kg of high-grade Kush Cannabis into the country, officials revealed on Tuesday.
The suspects, who arrived on a flight from Bangkok operated by SriLankan Airways, included two women in their mid-20s hailing from Mumbai. Both were identified as teachers by profession. As they attempted to pass through the green channel unnoticed, authorities intercepted and detained them.
The cannabis, which has a street value of over LKR 500 million (equivalent to approximately Rs 14.5 crore), is being recognized as the largest narcotics seizure ever recorded at the Colombo airport, according to the police narcotics bureau.
(With inputs from agencies.)