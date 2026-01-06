Record Drug Haul: Indian Nationals Caught with 50kg Cannabis at Colombo Airport

In a major drug bust, Sri Lankan authorities have apprehended three Indian nationals at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport. The trio was attempting to smuggle 50 kg of high-grade Kush Cannabis into the country, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The suspects, who arrived on a flight from Bangkok operated by SriLankan Airways, included two women in their mid-20s hailing from Mumbai. Both were identified as teachers by profession. As they attempted to pass through the green channel unnoticed, authorities intercepted and detained them.

The cannabis, which has a street value of over LKR 500 million (equivalent to approximately Rs 14.5 crore), is being recognized as the largest narcotics seizure ever recorded at the Colombo airport, according to the police narcotics bureau.

(With inputs from agencies.)