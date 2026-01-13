Left Menu

Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

As Iran faces widespread protests over inflation and governance issues, Nepal advises its citizens to avoid travel to the country. Amid escalating violence, Iran's internet restrictions continue as authorities combat perceived foreign influence. The protests have claimed hundreds of lives, with significant international attention on the ongoing crisis.

Smoke rises as protesters gather amid ongoing anti-government protests in Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan province, Iran. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued travel advisories as Iran witnesses escalating protests against soaring inflation and demanding governance reforms. The unrest has resulted in hundreds of casualties as authorities respond with force, urging Nepali citizens to adhere to local security advisories and postpone travel plans to the region.

The Ministry has provided emergency contact information for Nepalis in Iran, urging vigilance and caution among its nationals. The advisory comes as Iran warns against foreign interference and celebrates pro-government gatherings as a counteraction to foreign adversaries.

In response to the unrest, Iranian authorities have imposed significant internet restrictions, a move described by officials as essential to combating 'cognitive warfare.' Despite the blackout, domestic online services remain accessible via the National Information Network. Protests continue to gain momentum with a death toll rising amid international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

