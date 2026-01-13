Unexpected Tragedy: Firearms Raid Ends in Controversial Death

On January 12, 2026, a special operation was conducted by Joint Forces targeting illegal firearms in Jibannagar Upazila, Chuadanga District, as confirmed by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). A key suspect, Md Shamsuzzaman, was detained with firearms found on premises.

Tragically, the detained suspect fell ill post-operation and was declared dead at Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex. Authorities deemed the death 'unintended and unfortunate,' and have initiated a high-level investigation, withdrawing the involved personnel for further inquiry under the Army Act.

The incident has sparked protests, especially given the identity of the deceased as the BNP's Jibannagar unit secretary. The situation, reported by The Daily Star, has heightened tensions, as authorities strive to address this critical and controversial case.

