India and Spain Celebrate 70 Years with Cultural and Tech Initiatives

In a significant cultural and diplomatic milestone, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares jointly unveiled a commemorative logo, signifying the India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism, and Artificial Intelligence. This marks seven decades of diplomatic relations, as Spain is welcomed into the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

Jaishankar posted on X, expressing his delight in celebrating the 70th anniversary with the unveiling. As part of the wider visit by the Spanish Foreign Minister, the two leaders discussed a broad spectrum of subjects. These included mutual interests such as trade, investment, defense, technology, and education, while emphasizing strong political and people-to-people ties.

In an event that further solidifies international cooperation, India welcomed Spain's formal joining of the IPOI. The Spanish Foreign Minister handed over the signed Declaration of Accession to Jaishankar. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed eagerness to collaborate under the IPOI framework to ensure a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)