Left Menu

India and Spain Celebrate 70 Years with Cultural and Tech Initiatives

India and Spain marked their 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties by unveiling a logo that highlights a year-long cultural, tourism, and AI collaboration. The event coincided with Spain's entry into the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, strengthening both bilateral and EU ties in defense, trade, and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:18 IST
India and Spain Celebrate 70 Years with Cultural and Tech Initiatives
EAM Jaishankar unveils India-Spain Dual Year logo with FM Albares (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural and diplomatic milestone, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares jointly unveiled a commemorative logo, signifying the India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism, and Artificial Intelligence. This marks seven decades of diplomatic relations, as Spain is welcomed into the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

Jaishankar posted on X, expressing his delight in celebrating the 70th anniversary with the unveiling. As part of the wider visit by the Spanish Foreign Minister, the two leaders discussed a broad spectrum of subjects. These included mutual interests such as trade, investment, defense, technology, and education, while emphasizing strong political and people-to-people ties.

In an event that further solidifies international cooperation, India welcomed Spain's formal joining of the IPOI. The Spanish Foreign Minister handed over the signed Declaration of Accession to Jaishankar. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed eagerness to collaborate under the IPOI framework to ensure a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

 India
2
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
3
Temu's Turbulent Times: Turkish Raid Highlights Global Scrutiny

Temu's Turbulent Times: Turkish Raid Highlights Global Scrutiny

 Global
4
Majumdar Leads Charge Against TMC: Calls for Electoral Roll Integrity

Majumdar Leads Charge Against TMC: Calls for Electoral Roll Integrity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026