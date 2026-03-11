Kavinder Gupta's Vision for Himachal Pradesh: Bridging Cultures and Promoting Unity
Kavinder Gupta was sworn in as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, expressing gratitude to the leadership for the trust placed in him and emphasizing his dedication to the state's development. Gupta aims to foster good relations between Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, preserving their shared cultural and historical bonds.
Kavinder Gupta has assumed the role of Governor of Himachal Pradesh with a pledge to drive the state's development forward while ensuring inclusivity across society. Sworn in at a ceremonial event in Shimla, Gupta expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their confidence in him.
During his reception in Jammu, Gupta addressed concerns about potential harassment faced by residents of Jammu and Kashmir in Himachal, advocating for strong interpersonal relations between the neighboring regions. He highlighted the deep cultural and historical links that bind both areas together.
Gupta, a seasoned BJP leader, previously held the office of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and has expressed a commitment to maintaining mutual respect and goodwill between Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal. His political journey includes significant roles, including Deputy Chief Minister and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.
