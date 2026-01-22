Left Menu

Global Spirits Industry Faces $22 Billion Inventory Overflow

The spirits industry is grappling with a $22 billion inventory surplus as key players face challenges from oversupply and reduced demand. Economic pressures and changing consumer trends are exacerbating the crisis, spurring fears of price wars and financial strain on major producers.

Grape pickers harvest fruit from the vines at a vineyard in eastern France (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The global spirits industry is currently engulfed in a significant $22 billion inventory surplus, leaving leading producers like Diageo and Pernod Ricard grappling with managing overwhelming stockpiles. This crisis, as detailed by the Financial Times, originates from a sharp drop in demand post-pandemic coupled with excessive production during the 2021-2022 boom years.

High inflation alongside reduced disposable incomes have notably impacted premium spirit sales. As reported by Madeleine Speed in the Financial Times, for French cognac producer Remy Cointreau, inventory levels have soared to nearly double its annual revenue, placing immense pressure on financial stability and potentially sparking a price war.

In response to the evolving marketplace, societal shifts such as the adoption of weight-loss drugs and a general trend towards health consciousness are reducing alcohol consumption. Amidst trade tensions, China has imposed a 34.9 percent duty on European cognac, further complicating matters for producers already battling oversupply challenges.

