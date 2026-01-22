Left Menu

European Shares Surge Amid Greenland Tariff Resolution

European stocks bounced back after U.S. President Trump backed off on tariff threats involving Greenland, boosting investor confidence. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1%, alleviating trade war concerns earlier in the week. Investor sentiment was further buoyed by Volkswagen's encouraging financial report.

European shares witnessed a rebound on Thursday following an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who decided against imposing tariffs linked to Greenland and eliminated the possibility of using force to annex the Danish territory.

The STOXX 600 index across Europe rose by 1% by 0802 GMT, recovering from trade war anxieties that had caused a 1.9% decline earlier in the week. Trump's decision, announced after discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, hinted at a future deal regarding Greenland, soothing investor fears of a trade conflict.

Investor sentiment was further uplifted by financial disclosures from various companies, with Volkswagen shares climbing 4.3% due to unexpected positive net cash flow projections for 2025.

