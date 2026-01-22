Lavrov Lauds BRICS Leadership as Russia Boosts Global Diplomacy

In a comprehensive address at his annual press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commended the strides made in international diplomacy through the BRICS alliance. He particularly praised Brazil's anticipated leadership when it assumes the chairmanship of the bloc in 2025, mentioning their 'productive work' thus far.

Lavrov outlined the strong partnerships Russia maintains with all BRICS countries, noting the fortified relations and the foundation for further collaboration. The minister acknowledged the substantial projects proposed by Brazil and emphasized the importance of reinforcing the BRICS group's global influence. He also revealed that significant preparations are underway for the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit in 2026, following a pivotal meeting in Cairo last December.

The foreign minister recounted the successful cultural exchanges between Russia and China under the Cross Years of Culture program, celebrating hundreds of events. Lavrov highlighted the upcoming focus on educational exchanges slated for 2026-2027. Additionally, he discussed Russia's deepened strategic partnership with India and expanding economic cooperation with Iran and Vietnam, underscoring the global scope of Russia's diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)