Debunking 'Kashmir Solidarity Day': Activist Critiques Pakistan's Propaganda

Every February 5, Pakistan marks what it calls 'Kashmir Solidarity Day,' a gesture officially intended to stand in support of Kashmiris' rights. However, critics argue that the day serves as a smokescreen for Pakistan's own controversial human rights record, both in areas it controls and in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a recent social media post, Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh described India's counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir as a direct response to Pakistan's perceived propaganda. Beigh accused Pakistan of staging what he called a 'fake drama' and highlighted the operation's success in neutralizing a Pakistani citizen associated with the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad.

According to Beigh, the operation, known as 'Trashi-I', involved forces from the Indian Army's CIF Delta, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF in Kishtwar's Dichhar area. Beigh's post further alleged that Jaish-e-Muhammad, a group implicated in major terror attacks, had its headquarters in Pakistan's Punjab region destroyed by India, underscoring the ineffective symbolism of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

