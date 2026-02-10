Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Bangladesh: Another Minority Attack Sparks Concern

In Bangladesh, a Hindu businessman was found dead, sparking concerns over minority safety. The attack follows a violent incident last year involving a garment worker. An investigation is underway, with earlier reports indicating numerous minority-targeted incidents in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:53 IST
Rising Tensions in Bangladesh: Another Minority Attack Sparks Concern
A protest in India over targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Tensions are mounting in Bangladesh after a Hindu businessman was brutally murdered in the Trishal area of Mymensingh district on Tuesday. This tragic incident has sparked renewed concerns about the safety of minority communities in the region.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Sushen Chandra Sarkar, failed to return home on Monday night. Alarmed by his absence, his son searched for him and discovered his father seriously injured from a head wound believed to be caused by a sharp weapon. Sarkar was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite medical efforts to save him.

Authorities, including Hasan Israfil, the police's Assistant Superintendent of the Trishal Circle, have launched an investigation to determine the motive for Sarkar's murder. The incident follows a harrowing case in December 2025, when garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched over unfounded blasphemy allegations. Concerns are growing amid reports of 645 incidents affecting minority communities, according to data from the Interim Government's recent review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crow Deaths in Vedasandur: Health Concerns Allayed Amid Bird Flu Alert

Crow Deaths in Vedasandur: Health Concerns Allayed Amid Bird Flu Alert

 India
2
Bridging the Digital Safety Gap: Safeguarding Children Online

Bridging the Digital Safety Gap: Safeguarding Children Online

 India
3
Gangland Execution: An Alarming Social Media Confession

Gangland Execution: An Alarming Social Media Confession

 India
4
Fiscal Battles: Navigating a New Economic Era

Fiscal Battles: Navigating a New Economic Era

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026