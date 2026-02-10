Rising Tensions in Bangladesh: Another Minority Attack Sparks Concern

Tensions are mounting in Bangladesh after a Hindu businessman was brutally murdered in the Trishal area of Mymensingh district on Tuesday. This tragic incident has sparked renewed concerns about the safety of minority communities in the region.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Sushen Chandra Sarkar, failed to return home on Monday night. Alarmed by his absence, his son searched for him and discovered his father seriously injured from a head wound believed to be caused by a sharp weapon. Sarkar was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite medical efforts to save him.

Authorities, including Hasan Israfil, the police's Assistant Superintendent of the Trishal Circle, have launched an investigation to determine the motive for Sarkar's murder. The incident follows a harrowing case in December 2025, when garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched over unfounded blasphemy allegations. Concerns are growing amid reports of 645 incidents affecting minority communities, according to data from the Interim Government's recent review.

