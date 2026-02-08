Left Menu

International Probe into Bangladeshi Student Leader's Murder

Bangladesh's interim government has reached out to the UN Human Rights Office for support in investigating the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. His killing, tied to political conflict, has led to formal charges against 17 individuals, stirring political tensions and international scrutiny.

Updated: 08-02-2026 19:51 IST
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has appealed to the United Nations for assistance in investigating the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, is seeking a transparent inquiry with the support of the UN human rights office, following allegations of political motivations behind Hadi's death.

Hadi, the spokesperson for Inqilab Moncho, was a key figure in the protests that led to the fall of the Awami League regime. His assassination has prompted charges against 17 individuals, including Faisal Karim Masud, amid accusations and denials of political involvement at high levels, including allegations against the Awami League.

The incident has heightened political tensions within Bangladesh and strained relations with India, after some linked the crime to Indian interests, a claim India has denied. The case underscores the volatile political landscape and the urgent need for a credible investigation into the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

