Modi Extends Diplomatic Olive Branch to New Bangladesh Leader Tarique Rahman

In a move to reinforce bilateral ties, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an official invitation to Bangladesh's newly appointed Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, to visit India at a mutually suitable time. Modi's invitation, outlined in a letter, also includes Rahman's wife, Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima.

Congratulating Rahman on his party's electoral victory and his new leadership role, Modi emphasized the shared vision for peace and prosperity between the two nations. 'Your victory is a testimony to the trust and confidence reposed by the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,' Modi stated, highlighting the collaborative spirit between the neighboring countries.

The letter further underlined Modi's anticipation to enhance regional cooperation in key sectors such as trade, technology, and healthcare. Modi noted, 'India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each other's sustainable growth.' Tarique Rahman takes office following a decisive win in the February elections, marking a significant political shift for the BNP.

