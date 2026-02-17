Left Menu

Modi Extends Diplomatic Olive Branch to New Bangladesh Leader Tarique Rahman

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites Bangladesh's newly appointed Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, along with his family, to visit India, in a gesture that underscores deep bilateral ties. The letter highlights shared history and aims at strengthening regional cooperation across various sectors, amidst Rahman's landmark political appointment following BNP’s electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:54 IST
Modi Extends Diplomatic Olive Branch to New Bangladesh Leader Tarique Rahman
Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh's Prime Minister at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building in Dhaka (Photo/PID, Bangladesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to reinforce bilateral ties, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an official invitation to Bangladesh's newly appointed Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, to visit India at a mutually suitable time. Modi's invitation, outlined in a letter, also includes Rahman's wife, Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima.

Congratulating Rahman on his party's electoral victory and his new leadership role, Modi emphasized the shared vision for peace and prosperity between the two nations. 'Your victory is a testimony to the trust and confidence reposed by the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,' Modi stated, highlighting the collaborative spirit between the neighboring countries.

The letter further underlined Modi's anticipation to enhance regional cooperation in key sectors such as trade, technology, and healthcare. Modi noted, 'India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each other's sustainable growth.' Tarique Rahman takes office following a decisive win in the February elections, marking a significant political shift for the BNP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global
2
Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

 India
3
Shifting Tides in DHS Amidst Controversies and Resignations

Shifting Tides in DHS Amidst Controversies and Resignations

 Global
4
Colombia and Gulf Clan: Peace Talks Resume Amid Uncertainty

Colombia and Gulf Clan: Peace Talks Resume Amid Uncertainty

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026