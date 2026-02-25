Historic Strengthening of India-Israel Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Israel highlights the deepening partnership between the two nations. Expected to expand cooperation across sectors, Modi's trip includes historic addresses and engagements with Israeli leaders, underscoring the importance of bilateral ties.
Jerusalem's streets are decked with Indian and Israeli flags as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day state visit, marking a significant moment in India-Israel relations. The visit is set against a backdrop of excitement and anticipation, visible even in the local media.
In a poignant move, the Israeli Knesset is illuminated in the colors of the Indian flag, honoring Modi's arrival. The visit includes a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a historic address at the Knesset, with Modi being the first Indian Prime Minister to do so, signaling a robust partnership.
The visit aims to further enhance the strategic ties between India and Israel, particularly across various sectors. Modi expressed eagerness to engage with leaders and the Indian diaspora, emphasizing confidence in setting new milestones for collaboration and shared future objectives.
