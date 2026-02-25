Left Menu

Historic Strengthening of India-Israel Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Israel highlights the deepening partnership between the two nations. Expected to expand cooperation across sectors, Modi's trip includes historic addresses and engagements with Israeli leaders, underscoring the importance of bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:58 IST
Historic Strengthening of India-Israel Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit
Israel and India flags in Jerusalem ahead of PM Modi's Israel visit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem's streets are decked with Indian and Israeli flags as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day state visit, marking a significant moment in India-Israel relations. The visit is set against a backdrop of excitement and anticipation, visible even in the local media.

In a poignant move, the Israeli Knesset is illuminated in the colors of the Indian flag, honoring Modi's arrival. The visit includes a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a historic address at the Knesset, with Modi being the first Indian Prime Minister to do so, signaling a robust partnership.

The visit aims to further enhance the strategic ties between India and Israel, particularly across various sectors. Modi expressed eagerness to engage with leaders and the Indian diaspora, emphasizing confidence in setting new milestones for collaboration and shared future objectives.

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Boosted by Financial Rebound Amid AI Concerns

European Stocks Boosted by Financial Rebound Amid AI Concerns

 Global
2
Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department

Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department

 India
3
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 tabled; outlay up from Rs 3,674 crore in 2025-26 budget.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 t...

 India
4
Solar Giants Unphased by US Tariffs: Expansion Continues

Solar Giants Unphased by US Tariffs: Expansion Continues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026